WHS girls golfers on a roll

Pictured is the Waterloo High School girls golf squad coached by Jacob Flick.

The Waterloo High School girls golf squad continues to impress this fall, posting two more recent match victories.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won a match at Freeburg, shooting a 155 to best Triad, Mascoutah and Freeburg. Triad was the next closest team with a nine-hole score of 177.

Waterloo’s Calli Smith was the top overall scorer in the match, shooting a two under par 34. Kami Cooper shot a 39 and Lexi Guerra shot a 40 for the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, Waterloo edged Triad by three strokes, shooting a 164. Jerseyville placed third and Civic Memorial placed fourth.

Waterloo freshman Reese Kite was the top overall scorer this time, shooting a 37. Cooper shot a 40 and Smith shot a 43.

Waterloo also won the Mississippi Valley Conference two-person scramble on Friday. The pairing of Kite/Smith shot a 67, followed by Cooper/Stumpf at 72 and Guerra/Lynn at 77.