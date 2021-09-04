Bulldogs blast Eagles, 49-6

Waterloo’s Jack McFarlane runs for a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Friday’s win over rival Columbia. See more photos from the game by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Waterloo took out seven years of frustration on its cross-county football rival Friday night, winning 49-6 over Columbia before a large crowd.

The Bulldogs, who last won against the Eagles in 2014, came busting out of the gates and kept up the pressure all night.

Following his 37-yard kickoff return to start the game, Jack McFarlane scored on a 20-yard run at 9:55 of the opening quarter to put Waterloo on top.

The Eagles answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Dom Voegele to Drew Megginson at 7:10 of the first quarter, but the extra point kick was blocked.

After forcing the ‘Dogs to punt, Columbia had its sights set on a lead. Waterloo’s defense had other things in mind. A Voegele pass was picked off by Bryce Reese, who ran it in from 33 yards to put the home team up 14-6 at 3:49 of the first quarter and send the Waterloo fans into a frenzy.

Waterloo added to its lead early in the second quarter, the key play being an 18-yard pass from Aidan Morrow to Adron Winget. Evan Davis rushed for a four-yard TD to make it a 21-6 lead for Waterloo with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Winget then recovered an Eagles fumble near midfield, and the Bulldogs cashed in with another short TD run by Davis to go up 28-6 at the 5:13 mark of the second quarter.

Desperately trying to muster something positive at the end of the first half, Columbia’s offense was stopped on a fourth-and-one play with just over two minutes left before halftime. Waterloo kept the pedal down, with Morrow connecting on a 21-yard pass to Winget and then a thrilling 39-yard TD pass to McFarlane to give Waterloo a 35-6 advantage at halftime.

Adding to Columbia’s misery, the Eagles fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half, giving Waterloo great field position. McFarlane ripped off a 28-yard run, and then Davis punched it in from short yardage to give the ‘Dogs a 42-6 lead at 10:41 of the third quarter.

Waterloo’s Maxwell Mitchell also got into the action, adding an eight-yard TD run near the end of the third quarter.

With a lead of more than 40 points, this score led to the rest of the game being played with a continuously running clock.

Waterloo finished the game with 269 total yards rushing, led by Davis with 117 yards.

Morrow was 7-of-9 passing for 120 yards and a TD.

Waterloo kicker Lexi Stephens, who last week became the first female to score a point in program history, was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts.

For Columbia, Voegele was 17-of-29 passing for 156 yards with a TD and interception. He also rushed for 42 yards.

Waterloo (1-1) travels to Carbondale (1-1) next week. Columbia (0-2) hosts Marquette (0-2) in search of its first win.

For photos from Friday’s rivalry game, click here.