Bulldogs, Eagles drop home openers

Waterloo’s Jack McFarlane celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the season for the Bulldogs at home on Friday night. (John Spytek photo)

The football season didn’t start off so great for Waterloo or Columbia on Friday night, as both fell in their home openers.

Waterloo lost to Mater Dei, 31-13, as the Knights racked up 254 yards on the ground and another 188 yards through the air.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first, with Jack McFarlane recovering a ball in the end zone at 10:40 of the first quarter to make it 6-0. Mater Dei marched right up the field on the ensuing drive, scoring on a one yard run to make it 7-6.

An errant punt by the Bulldogs gave Mater Dei great field position, and the Knights capitalized with another shortTD run to go up 13-6. That was the halftime score.

A 60-yard TD run by Cameron Haag at 8:09 of the third quarter made it a 19-6 advantage for the Knights on this steamy night.

A couple of Mater Dei players succumbed to cramps in the heat, but that didn’t stop the team from adding to its lead.

A 50-yard pass play ended with a short TD run to put Mater Dei up comfortably at 25-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Waterloo quarterback Aidan Morrow connected with McFarlane on a 28-yard passing TD in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough for the Bulldogs. Lexi Stephens kicked her first career extra point.

Waterloo’s Evan Davis rushed for 98 yards on the night, and the Bulldogs’ defense recorded five quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Columbia quarterback Dom Voegele looks to pass on Friday night. (Bob Haentzler photo)

It was a similar situation for Columbia in its season opener at home against a tough Mascoutah squad. The Indians rushed for 286 yards and threw for 292 yards in a 42-14 victory.

The score was actually tied at 14-14 after the first quarter. Columbia’s Owen Brewer recovered a fumble and ran 55 yards for a score and Eagles quarterback Dominic Voegele rushed for a four-yard TD.

But Mascoutah scored three second quarter TDs to pull away and never looked back.

Mascoutah quarterback Chase Hanson ran for 153 yards and two scores and threw for 292 yards and three TDs. His top receiver was Allen Middleton, who caught 10 passes for 208 yards.

There were several stoppages in play due to players cramping up from the heat, more on the Columbia side. In addition, Columbia’s Jeremiah Buelteman was carted off the field with a serious leg injury.

There were 30 penalties called in the contest.

Columbia was held to 65 yards rushing and just 14 yards passing on the night.

The Bulldogs and Eagles will face each other next Friday night at Waterloo, both teams desperate for their first win of the season.

In other local football action, Dupo opened its fall 2021 campaign with a 30-22 road win at Oblong on Saturday.

Red Bud also opened its season with a win on Friday night, 19-6 at Perryville, Mo.