Tigers run to victory at Oblong

Dupo’s Logan Stevens rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.

A strong rushing attack propelled the Dupo High School football squad to a season-opening victory on the road at Oblong on Saturday.

The Tigers rushed for 363 yards on the day, led by running back Logan Stevens. He ran for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

In his debut, Dupo quarterback rushed for 123 yards and two scores. He also threw for 44 yards, all to Stevens.

Dupo led 8-6 at halftime.

“We played all right. It wasn’t anywhere near our potential, but we did some good things,” Dupo head coach Joe Day said. “We have to get better as we move on to reach the goals we set for ourselves early in the year.”

Day said his offense had three touchdowns called back due to penalties.

“We have to continue to work on not allowing the officials to be part of the game, because we had three touchdowns called back,” Day said. “We have an incredible group of assistant coaches, so I am very confident we get that corrected.”

Dupo’s defense turned in a stellar effort, registering five quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery.

Sam Stoeffel had three sacks; Thomas Asher and Ashton Stein had the others.

Hunter Cataldo had the fumble recovery for the Tigers.

Cole Putnam led in tackles with eight and an assist.

Dupo hosts Carnahan out of St. Louis this Friday night for the Tigers’ first home game of the season.