Volleyball teams spike into action

Waterloo’s Josie Briggs (right) taps the ball over the net against Freeburg last Tuesday night. (BOB HAENTZLER photo courtesy of GATEWAYPHOTO.NET)

Volleyball action was fast and furious last week as local schools opened their fall campaigns.

Valmeyer, which returns several key players from its spring squad that went 13-3, is off to a 4-2 start to the season.

The Pirates opened play last Tuesday in the Roxana tournament, downing Bunker Hill 25-16, 25-11. Kierstin Miller scored 20 points from the serving line and Brooke Miller had six kills.

Valmeyer also lost to Roxana and Civic Memorial last Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Pirates concluded tourney play with a ninth place showing, winning in two sets over Granite City and Dupo.

Brooke Miller had 10 kills and nine points in the win over Granite City.

Markee Voelker had 10 kills in the win over Dupo.

In a non-tourney match on Thursday, Valmeyer won 25-10, 25-13 over Marissa. Kierstin Miller and Jayna Krekel recorded eight assists each.

Valmeyer hosted Sparta on Tuesday night.

Waterloo is 0-2 in the early going.

The Bulldogs lost a hard-fought battle with perennial volleyball power Freeburg last Tuesday, 25-16, 23-25, 23-25.

Paige Montgomery had 13 kills, Emma Day had seven blocks and Ellie Schwehr had 11 assists to lead Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs lost 25-22, 16-25, 21-25 to O’Fallon.

Montgomery had eight kills and Schwehr finished with 20 assists.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Belleville East before competing in the Carbondale tournament this weekend.

Gibault is 4-6 on the season.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks won in three sets over Red Bud. Lucy Range had 12 kills and 22 points and Libby Mesch added 11 points for Gibault.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks lost in two sets to Belleville East.

On Thursday, Gibault lost in three sets to Wesclin.

On Saturday, Gibault competed in the Springfield Lutheran tournament and lost to Porta, Hartsburg-Emden, Jacksonville Routt and Springfield. Gibault’s lone win in the tourney was in two sets over Metro East Lutheran.

The Hawks competed in the Red Bud tournament on Monday, downing Red Bud in three sets and besting Steeleville in two sets.

Gibault continues tourney play this week.

Columbia opened its season with a 25-22, 25-23 loss at Alton last Tuesday.

Taylor Holten and Karsen Jany each had eight kills and Kate Toenjes had 12 assists. Paige Knight added 10 assists.

The Eagles hosted Civic Memorial Tuesday and play Thursday at Salem.

Dupo went 1-4 in Roxana tourney play, defeating Gillespie in three sets but suffering losses to Wood River, Valmeyer, Marquette and Brussels.

Kyann Prater leads the Tigers so far this season with 23 points. Cecilia Armstrong leads with 12 kills, Lexi Curtis leads with 37 assists, Octavia Heidelberg leads with nine blocks and Kloe Hamilton is tops in digs with 87.

Dupo hosted Christ Our Savior Lutheran on Tuesday and plays Wednesday at Madison.