Soccer season kicks off

Pictured is Columbia sophomore forward Carson Mueth.

The high school boys soccer season is underway, with Columbia, Waterloo and Gibault all getting in some matches last week.

Columbia is off to a 1-3 start this fall.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles had no trouble in a 10-0 blanking of Roxana at home. Cam Ellner, Rand Mathews, Jack Steckler and Carson Walton each scored twice, with Steckler adding three assists.

On Saturday, Columbia dropped a 3-2 match in overtime at home against Springfield. Steckler scored both goals for the Eagles, with assists from Ellner and Mathews.

On Monday, the Eagles lost a nailbiter with rival Marquette at Alton, 1-0. The game was scoreless at halftime.

Max Barthel made eight saves in net for Columbia, which plays Wednesday at Mascoutah.

Waterloo is 1-1 in early season action.

The Bulldogs lost their season opener, 2-0 at Belleville East last Tuesday. AJ Sensel made 12 saves for Waterloo.

On Thursday, Waterloo won its home opener on the new turf athletic field, 2-1 over Mater Dei.

Blake Kloeppel and Grant Eugea notched the goals for the Bulldogs, who host Freeburg on Wednesday.

Gibault has lost its first two matches of the season.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks dropped a 4-0 contest at O’Fallon. Brian Lance made 10 saves in net. McKenzie Haudrich had two shots for Gibault.

On Friday, Gibault lost 2-1 at Bayless. Zachary Tayon scored Gibault’s goal with assists from Mitchell Kohnz and Collin Shields.

The Hawks battled Marquette on Tuesday and will host Vianney at Oerter Park on Thursday.