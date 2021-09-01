Cross country season begins

Joe Schwartz

Local high school cross country teams are off and running this fall, with some first place finishes already accomplished.

At the Mascoutah Kickoff on Saturday, Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz won the boys race with a time of 16:08.3. Teammates Morgan Stratton and Justin Witt placed ninth and 15th, respectively.

Columbia’s Thomas Crossley placed eighth overall with a time of 17:37.4.

Gibault’s Paul Steingruby ran a time of 22:51.1.

The Waterloo boys placed sixth overall and Columbia placed 11th.

In the girls race at Mascoutah, Waterloo took first place team honors.

Angelynn Kanyuck led the Bulldogs with a third place finish time of 19:40.2. She was followed by teammates Danielle Mudd in fifth, Cameron Crump in eighth and Ava Rau in 12th place.

Columbia’s Madison Missey placed 10th overall with a time of 21:02.8. The Eagles placed 10th as a team.

Columbia also participated in the New Athens Invitational on Aug. 23.

Missey won the girls race, with the Columbia boys taking third. The boys were led by Crossley in third place and Ethan Hogan in sixth place.

Dupo’s cross country team ran in the Civic Memorial Twilight XC Invite on Saturday.

In the girls race, Dupo’s Sarah Vanover placed sixth overall with a time of 23:37.6.

Vanover also ran well in the New Athens invite, placing 12th overall.