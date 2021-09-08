Volleyball tourneys galore

The high school volleyball season is rallying ahead in swift fashion, with a few local teams recently testing their endurance in tournaments.

The Waterloo High School volleyball team placed third in the Carbondale Tournament over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Bulldogs defeated Cahokia, lost in three sets to Carbondale, defeated Salem, lost again to Carbondale, and then closed out tourney play with a victory over Marion.

Paige Montgomery was named to the all-tourney team for the Bulldogs.

Prior to this tourney, Waterloo won last Wednesday against Belleville East by the score of 25-15, 28-26. Josie Briggs had 12 points and Ellie Schwehr had 21 assists for the Bulldogs.

Paige Montgomery leads the team in kills with 55. Hailey Montgomery leads the team with 49 points. Schwehr is the assists leader with 142.

Gibault placed fourth in the Marissa Tournament after going 3-2. Following first round wins over Steeleville and Red Bud last Monday, the Hawks sustained setbacks against Chester and East St. Louis last Tuesday.

Gibault was in a three-way tie going into the seeding for the finals. The finals were set by points allowed and Gibault allowed 179, Red Bud allowed 166 and Chester 153.

On Saturday, Gibault took down tourney host Marissa by the count of 21-9, 21-7.

Sisters Lucy and Ella Range were both named to the all-tourney team for the Hawks.

Columbia played in the Edwardsville Tournament, going 2-3. The Eagles lost to Oakville, O’Fallon and Pleasant Plains, but finished with victories over Bloomington and Rosati-Kain on Saturday.

Megan Fredenberg had nine points to lead Columbia over Bloomington. Sophie Gill-Kemper had eight points to lead the team over Rosati-Kain.

On Thursday, Columbia won 23-25, 25-19, 25-13 over Salem. Taylor Holten had 11 kills, Gill-Kemper had 15 points and 10 kills, and Katie Toenjes recorded 31 assists.

Last Tuesday, Columbia lost in two sets to Civic Memorial.

The Eagles hosted Wood River on Tuesday, host Breese Central on Thursday and play Saturday at Mascoutah.

Valmeyer (4-3) lost last Tuesday to Sparta, 26-28, 25-11, 18-25.

Markee Voelker led with 11 points, Brooke Miller had 14 kills and five blocks and Jayna Krekel had 16 assists for the Pirates, who play at Steeleville on Thursday.

Dupo (3-4) won at Christ Our Savior Lutheran last Tuesday, 25-9, 25-12. Octavia Heidelberg led the Tiger with 10 points, including nine aces.

Last Wednesday, Dupo won at Madison, 25-13, 25-18. Kloe Hamilton had 14 points and Adrienne Latimer had 11 assists.