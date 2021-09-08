‘Dogs, Hawks post soccer wins

The high school soccer regular season is kicking ahead with several matches planned in the coming week.

Waterloo (2-1) posted a 4-1 victory at home over Freeburg last Wednesday. Jake Cooling scored twice for the Bulldogs, with Blake Kloeppel also netting a goal. Grant Eugea had two assists.

The Bulldogs battled Civic Memorial on Tuesday and host Jerseyville on Thursday in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

On Monday, Waterloo plays at rival Columbia. On Tuesday, the ‘Dogs play at MVC nemesis Triad.

Gibault (1-4) took a couple of tough losses last week before posting its first win.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks lost 4-1 to Marquette. Gavin Kesler scored the goal for Gibault on an assist by Mitchell Kohnz.

On Thursday, Gibault dropped a 3-1 contest at home to Vianney. Kesler scored again for the Hawks, this time assisted by Owen Mechler.

On Monday, the Hawks posted a 1-0 win at home over Freeburg. Kohnz scored late in the first half on a diving head ball via a corner kick.

Lance made it hold up courtesy of some stellar netminding. He stopped a one-on-one breakaway late to preserve the victory.

Lance made 10 saves on the night.

Gibault played at Saint Louis University High on Tuesday, plays Thursday at Edwardsville, hosts Belleville West on Saturday morning and plays at county rival Columbia this coming Tuesday.

Columbia (1-4) also has a busy schedule ahead.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles lost 5-2 at Mascoutah. Jack Steckler and Hayes van Breusegen each scored for Columbia.

The Eagles hosted Breese Central on Tuesday, play Wednesday at Granite City, host Belleville East on Thursday, host Waterloo on Monday and host Gibault on Tuesday.

Valmeyer lost an 8-1 contest to Salem on Friday.

Mason Eschmann scored the goal for the Pirates courtesy of an assist from Ethan Rowe-Brown.

Valmeyer played at Lebanon on Tuesday and will host Wood River on Thursday.