Scott Spinner

Waterloo High School confirmed this week that due to family circumstances, Scott Spinner has stepped down as head varsity boys basketball coach after just one season.



The Bulldogs went 7-8 in the shortened high school hoops campaign last February-March in Spinner’s lone season and return multiple key players this winter. That includes seniors Ty Lenhardt, Ian Schrader and Logan Calvert.

“We want to thank Scott for all the hard work and dedication he put into building the program last year,” Waterloo Athletic Director Brian Unger said. “The program made big strides under him and we wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

Unger said the program is now in the process of searching for an interim coach for this season and will then undergo a full search at the end of the basketball season for a permanent coach.

Spinner succeeded Dane Walter, who resigned after his WHS teams compiled a record of 43-111 over five seasons.

A 2003 graduate of DeSmet Jesuit High School, Spinner enjoyed a successful college hoops career as a player at Webster University. He is the all-time leader in assists at Webster and is a member of that school’s Hall of Fame.

From 2009-2017, Spinner served as athletic director and head men’s hoops coach at Lindenwood University-Belleville, which competed in NAIA athletics. In fact, he’s the all-time winningest basketball coach in Lindenwood history at their St. Charles or Belleville campuses.

Spinner and his wife have three young daughters.