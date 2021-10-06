It’s time for postseason soccer



From left, Waterloo’s Eli Schwehr and Gibault’s Gavin Kesler battle for the ball during last Wednesday’s cross-town rivalry soccer match won by the Bulldogs. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The postseason is in sight for local high school boys soccer squads.

Waterloo downed cross-town rival Gibault at home last Wednesday night, 3-1.

Zach Lenz started the scoring for the ‘Dogs off a set piece 24 minutes into the contest.

Christian Schramm notched another goal for Waterloo with just six minutes left in the first half.

Nate Charron netted the final for the Bulldogs in the second half before Jackson Goedeke finally scored for the Hawks.

On Thursday, Waterloo lost 2-1 at Collinsville. Jake Cooling scored for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo rebounded with a 1-0 win at home over Granite City on Saturday.

Cooling scored in the 73rd minute for the Bulldogs, who improved to 7-7 on the season. AJ Sensel made six saves in net for the shutout.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Jerseyville, hosts Triad on Thursday and plays Friday at Marquette.

Cooling leads the ‘Dogs in scoring this season with eight goals and an assist, followed by Grant Eugea with five goals and five assists.

Gibault (1-15-1) lost 5-0 at home to Kirkwood on Friday, which was followed with a 2-0 loss to Collinsville on Monday.

Brian Lance made 11 saves in net for the Hawks in Monday’s loss.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Althoff to conclude the regular season.

Columbia (8-6-2) tied Highland, 2-2, on Monday, with goals scored by Cam Ellner and Jack Steckler.

Columbia lost 6-1 to undefeated Triad on Thursday. Hayes van Breusegen scored for the Eagles.

The Eagles hosted Roxana on Tuesday and play Wednesday at Granite City.

Steckler leads Columbia in scoring this season with 20 goals and five assists, followed by Ellner with eight goals and 18 assists.

Valmeyer (2-7) picked up a 2-1 win at Carlyle on Thursday. Vincent Oggero scored both goals for the Pirates and Evan Rowe-Brown made three saves in net for the shutout.

On Monday, Valmeyer lost 9-5 to Metro East Lutheran. Mason Eschmann and Elijah Miller netted two goals each for the Pirates, who play Wednesday at Valley Park.

The Class 1A soccer postseason begins this weekend, as Gibault hosts Valmeyer at 9 a.m. Saturday at Oerter Park to kick off the Columbia Regional.

Whoever wins this match will face Murphysboro on Tuesday.

Also in this regional, Columbia will play the winner of Pinckneyville vs. Salem at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The regional final takes place 11 a.m. Oct. 16.

The Class 2A Carbondale Regional includes Waterloo.

The Bulldogs will battle either Carterville or Mt. Vernon on Oct. 19. With a win, the Bulldogs would face either Carbondale or Anna-Jonesboro for the regional title on Oct. 22.