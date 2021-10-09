Eagles win big; Bulldogs fall

Columbia quarterback Dom Voegele

In Friday night high school football action, the Columbia Eagles dominated at Salem while the Waterloo Bulldogs ran into trouble at Highland.

Columbia won 46-7 to improve to 4-3 on the season.

The only scoring in the first quarter was a Dominic Voegele field goal from 29 yards out to put the Eagles up 3-0.

Columbia scored 29 points in the second quarter, however. First it was a 63-yard touchdown run by Voegele, which was followed by a safety. Kyle McConachie then scored on a five-yard TD run, after which Voegele ran it in for a one-yard score. The capper was a Colin Cygan interception that he returned 45 yards to paydirt to end the first half.

The Eagles led 32-7 at halftime.

McConachie added a 37-yard TD run in the third quarter and Dalton Rainwater scored on a short run in the fourth quarter.

McConachie had 143 yards rushing on the night. Voegele ran for 108 yards and threw for 79 yards in addition to making the field goal and kicking five extra points. On defense, Voegele made eight tackles.

Columbia hosts Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central (6-1) next Friday night.

In Highland, the Bulldogs wearing red and black took care of business against the Bulldogs wearing orange and white in a 48-14 blowout.

Highland took control early and did not relent.

To rushing scores by the home team were followed by a blocked punt recovered in the endzone to put Highland up 20-0 after the first quarter.

Highland added three rushing TDs in the second quarter and led 41-0 at halftime.

Waterloo finally got on the board via an Aidan Morrow one-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Josh Dluhy added a short TD run for Waterloo in the fourth quarter.

Waterloo running back Evan Davis, who was averaging over 100 yards rushing per game, was held to 34 yards on 15 carries.

Morrow was 7-of-13 passing for 70 yards and an interception. He also ran for 34 yards.

Waterloo (3-4) hosts Mississippi Valley Conference foe Triad (4-3) next Friday.