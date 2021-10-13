Soccer regionals underway

Gibault’s Owen Mechler kicks the ball toward the net during Saturday’s regional win over Valmeyer at Oerter Park in Columbia. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Local high school soccer squads are seeking some more hardware for the trophy case, as regional play is now underway.

Gibault opened its postseason with a 9-0 victory at home over Valmeyer in the Class 1A Columbia Regional at Oerter Park on Saturday.

Andrew Feldker netted two early goals and the Hawks rolled from there. McKenzie Haudrich also scored twice for the Hawks, who battled Murphysboro in the semifinals on Tuesday night and won 4-3.

Columbia (9-7-2) concluded regular season play last week with an 11-1 victory over Roxana, followed by a 3-2 loss at Granite City.

Jack Steckler scored four goals, Rand Mathews and Carson Walton each added two goals, and Danny Repp notched a goal and three assists in the win over Roxana.

Steckler scored two more goals in the loss to Granite City.

Columbia opened regional play Tuesday night at home against Salem with a 7-0 win and will play for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday against Gibault.

Steckler leads the Eagles in scoring with 26 goals and five assists. Cam Ellner has eight goals and 23 assists.

Waterloo (9-9) lost 4-3 at Marquette on Friday despite two goals and an assist by Christian Schramm. Ty Kinzinger scored the other goal for the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, Waterloo lost 7-1 to unbeaten Triad.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 9-1 at Jerseyville. Jake Cooling and Henry Huels each netted two goals in the victory.

Waterloo hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday, winning 2-1, and hosts Highland on Thursday to close out the regular season.

The Bulldogs open Class 2A Carbondale Regional play Tuesday against the winner of Carterville vs. Mt. Vernon.

Cooling is the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 10 goals and an assist.