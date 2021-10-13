Bulldogs, Hawks go pink for the cause

Pictured are the Waterloo and Gibault volleyball teams as they gather during Thursday’s Dig Pink match to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research.

The Waterloo and Gibault high school volleyball squads met for their annual rivalry match Thursday night at Waterloo High School, with players, coaches and spectators dressed in pink to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research.

Funds raised during the match, which included a silent auction, go to the Side Out Foundation. This year, a special 50/50 drawing was held to benefit the family of young cancer warrior Elsa Wiemerslage.

The Bulldogs were victorious over the Hawks, 25-10, 25-13, for their 15th straight win. Emma Day led Waterloo with 13 points. Ellie Schwehr had 15 assists.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 25-7, 25-13 over Civic Memorial. Schwehr led the ‘Dogs with 13 points and 20 assists.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Mascoutah, winning in straight sets, hosts Triad on Thursday and hosts Columbia on Monday.

Schwehr leads the team in assists with 360. Josie Briggs is tops on the team with 118 points. Paige Montgomery leads with 148 kills.

Prior to Gibault’s loss to Waterloo, the Hawks fell last Tuesday to Mater Dei, 25-17, 25-8.

Gibault hosted Marquette on Tuesday and hosts Valmeyer this coming Monday.

Lucy Range leads the Hawks in points, kills and assists so far this season.

The Valmeyer volleyball team improved to 19-11 on the season by winning three of four matches for first place in the Red Bud Tournament on Saturday.

Following an opening round loss to Red Bud, 14-21, 21-10, 13-15, the Pirates downed Carlyle in two sets, Trico in three sets and Wesclin in two sets for the title.

Markee Voelker made the all-tournament team and Brooke Miller was named tourney MVP for Valmeyer.

Prior to the tourney, the Pirates won 25-7, 25-4 over Marissa on Thursday. Voelker had 24 points, Mia McSchooler had 11 kills, Brooke Miller had 10 kills, and both Kierstin Miller and Jayna Krekel finished with 13 assists.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer won 25-2, 25-9 over Hancock. That was preceded by a three-set loss to Okawville last Tuesday, 25-20, 23-25, 17-25.

Kierstin Miller is Valmeyer’s points leader at 165, with Brooke Miller leading in kills with 211. Krekel leads with 304 assists.

The Pirates hosted Dupo on Tuesday night, host Steeleville on Thursday and play Monday at Gibault.

Dupo (9-13) went 1-3 in the Red Bud tourney, with the win coming against Red Bud.

The Tigers play Thursday at New Athens.

Dupo is led this season by Kyann Prater (81 points), Octavia Heidelberg (105 kills, 33 blocks) and Lexi Curtis (177 assists).

Columbia (16-11) won 25-20, 25-14 over Salem on Thursday. Sophie Gill-Kemper led the Eagles with nine points and four kills.

Columbia played Tuesday at Roxana, hosts East St. Louis on Wednesday and plays Monday at Waterloo.

Gill-Kemper leads the team with 135 points and 142 kills. Katie Toenjes leads with 183 assists. Karsen Jany is tops in blocks with 67.

Regional pairings

The IHSA recently released the regional schedule for volleyball teams.

In Class 1A, Valmeyer will play in the Metro East Lutheran Regional and begins with an Oct. 27 match against the winner of Father McGivney vs. Madison.

Also in Class 1A, Gibault and Dupo will both play in the New Athens Regional. Gibault battles Sandoval and Dupo battles New Athens on Oct. 26.

In Class 2A, Columbia will compete in the Red Bud Regional and will take on the host team on Oct. 25.