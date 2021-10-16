Bulldogs, Eagles falter

In Friday night high school football action, both Waterloo and Columbia suffered losses in their homecoming games.

The Bulldogs looked to be on their way to victory with a 19-7 halftime lead, only to see Triad score two fourth quarter touchdowns and spoil the party. A last-ditch field goal attempt by Waterloo to tie the game was blocked.

An Evan Davis TD run of 12 yards put Waterloo on top midway through the first quarter, but Triad quickly answered to go up 7-6.

In the second quarter, Jack McFarlane scored on a 19-yard run and Ethan Horvath added a nine-yard TD reception to put Waterloo up 19-7 at halftime.

The score remained that way entering the fourth quarter, but Triad scored early in the frame to make it 19-14. With just less than two minutes remaining in the contest, Triad scored on a short TD run and converted on a two-point try to go up 22-19.

That turned out to be the final score following the blocked field goal attempt.

Waterloo (3-5) was led on offense by Davis, who rushed for 85 yards and added 43 receiving yards. McFarlane had 91 yards rushing.

On defense, Brandon Lloyd had two fumble recoveries and Tanner Fry recorded both a sack and fumble recovery.

Waterloo concludes its season next Friday at home against Freeburg (6-2), which has won four straight.

In Columbia, Breese Central showed why it is 7-1 with a 20-0 victory over the Eagles. The first half was played in the rain.

Kyle McConachie led Columbia with 133 yards rushing but was unable to find the endzone. In fact, Columbia was unable to score despite driving inside the Cougars’ 10 yard line on three different occasions.

Columbia quarterback Dominic Voegele was held to just 3-of-15 passing for 19 yards and two interceptions. He missed a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Columbia (4-4) plays next Friday at Jerseyville.

In other local football action, Dupo returned to play following two weeks off due to COVID to win at home, 22-14, over Sparta. The Tigers led 22-0 after three quarters and held on late.

Freddie McMahon had 202 yards rushing to lead the offense. Connor Smitt had a sack and a fumble recovery for the Tigers defense.

Dupo hosts Nokomis next week.