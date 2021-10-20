Waterloo High School has named Allen Siedle as interim head coach of the boys basketball program for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Siedle joined the WHS boys hoops program as an assistant coach last season under first-year head coach Scott Spinner, who recently announced his resignation to spend more time with family.

“He brings a tremendous amount of positive energy to our program,” Waterloo Athletic Director Brian Unger said of Siedle. “He has a great background in basketball.”

Siedle played college basketball for two years at Fontebonne University in St. Louis, where he played in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

He then played two years at Lindenwood University-Belleville, which competed in the national tournament.

After college, Siedle served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Lindenwood-Belleville, coaching there with Spinner for five seasons.

Last year’s Bulldogs went 7-8 in Spinner’s only season and return such key players as Ty Lenhardt, Logan Calvert and Ian Schrader.