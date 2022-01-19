WHS boys bowling wins regional

Pictured is the Waterloo High School boys bowling team after winning the regional title on Saturday in Carterville.

The Waterloo High School boys bowling team rolled into Carterville on Saturday looking to win a regional championship.

Mission accomplished.

The Bulldogs continued their successful season with a 30-pin team victory over second place Carterville for the regional crown and will advance to the Alton Sectional taking place this Saturday.

Waterloo’s team total was 6,005.

Leading the way for Waterloo were Logan DeFosset and Brady Stumpf. DeFosset, a junior, won an individual regional championship with a six-game total of 1,342. That comes out to a 223.6 per game average.

Stumpf, a senior, was right behind his teammate in second place overall at the regional with a total of 1,287.

Adam Griest and Carson Harwell, both juniors, rolled a 1,212 and 1,108, respectively, for the Bulldogs.

Joining Waterloo at the Alton Sectional this weekend will be two bowlers each from Columbia and Dupo.

The Eagles and Tigers boys bowling squads competed in the Cahokia Regional held at West Park Bowl in Columbia this past Saturday.

Columbia (5,561) placed sixth and Dupo (5,459) placed seventh in the team standings.

Two Eagles bowlers qualified for the sectional round: junior Matthew Fulton (1,149) and sophomore Ethan Ernst (1,111).

Two Tigers bowlers qualified for the sectional round: seniors Blake Dixon (1,350) and Mark Lesch (1,165).

The IHSA State Bowling Tournament takes place Jan. 28-29 at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.