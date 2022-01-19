Eagles soar past recent opponents

Columbia’s Taylor Holten (right) wins a jump ball to start a recent home game.

The Columbia High School girls basketball team won two of three recent games to improve to 12-11 on the season.

On Monday, the Eagles picked up a 63-35 victory over Granite City. Columbia led 27-15 at halftime and grabbed 41 total rebounds on the night.

Jordan Holten finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, followed by Alexa Hildebrand with 12 points and Taylor Holten with 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Karsen Jany added eight points and 13 rebounds.

On Thursday, Columbia won easily over Wood River, 65-14. Taylor Holten was the star on this night, scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Jany stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Jordan Holten added 12 points.

Last Tuesday, Columbia ran into a tough Centralia squad, falling 63-50. The Eagles trailed 24-10 after the first quarter.

Jany led the way for Columbia with 21 points, followed by Jordan Holten with 14 points.

Jany is averaging 14 points per game this season. Jordan Holten is averaging 10 points per game.

Columbia plays Thursday at Dupo before hosting Wesclin on Monday.

Dupo (13-7) has won five straight games, including a 35-32 home victory Thursday night over Marissa. The Tigers played without leading scorer and rebounder Octavia Heidelberg.

Alexis Curtis led Dupo with 14 points and five steals, followed by T’Yonna Burris with six points and 10 rebounds and Kyann Prater with 12 rebounds.

Heidelberg is averaging 15 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game this season.

Following Thursday’s home match with Columbia, the Tigers host O’Fallon First Baptist on Monday.

Waterloo (19-4) had its nine-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 39-33 loss at Triad. The Bulldogs trailed 16-10 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime.

Norah Gum led Waterloo with 14 points and nine rebounds.

She leads the team in scoring and rebounding this season at 17.7 points and nine rebounds per game.

Sam Lindhorst is averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 assists and four steals per contest this season.

The Bulldogs play Thursday at Wesclin before hosting Valmeyer (3-7) at noon Saturday and playing Tuesday night at Gibault (6-13).