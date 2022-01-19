WHS grad making MMA debut

A former Waterloo High School wrestling and football standout will make his debut in mixed martial arts this Saturday night.

Dalton Viglasky, who graduated from WHS in 2019, will face Rich Herman as part of a jam-packed fight card during Shamrock FC 335 at Ameristar Casino in St. Charles, Mo.

“I’m ready to compete again,” Viglasky said.

Viglasky qualified for state as a WHS wrestler, and also enjoyed a successful prep career as a running back on the Bulldogs football squad. He rushed for 1,000 yards during his junior season.

After high school, Viglasky moved around quite a bit to experience multiple athletic and personal opportunities.

He played football in Australia, joined the U.S. Army Reserves and then returned to wrestling by competing for Labette Community College in Kansas before transferring to McKendree University on a scholarship for rugby.

Most recently, Viglasky was working with his father in the concrete business when a former WHS classmate encouraged him to try mixed martial arts.

Viglasky’s strong background in wrestling is a good start, but mixed martial arts – made popular in recent years by Ultimate Fighting Championship – incorporates techniques from various combat sports including boxing, kickboxing and martial arts from around the world.

“Any MMA fighter will tell you wrestling is the best background,” Viglasky said.

Viglasky is honing his MMA pedigree by training at Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness, which offers lessons in such techniques as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai kickboxing.

He has been training there for about three months.

“It’s all coming together and I’m learning a lot with the people I’m with,” Viglasky said of Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness.

As for his first venture into the MMA world, Viglasky said he is excited about what the future may hold.

Shamrock Fighting Championships is a professional mixed martial arts company based in St. Louis that hosts high-quality shows.

“They have a good reputation and it’s giving up-and-comers an easier way to UFC,” Viglasky said.

For more on Saturday’s fight card or to purchase tickets, visit shamrockfightingchampionships.com.