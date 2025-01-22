WHS boys bowlers make sectional

Pictured is the Waterloo High School boys bowling squad, which will compete at the Collinsville Sectional this Saturday.

The Waterloo High School boys bowling squad placed fourth at the Columbia Regional held Friday at West Park Bowl to advance to the sectional round.

The Bulldogs edged Columbia for the final team sectional slot by 15 pins. Waterloo finished with a score of 6,098 compared to Columbia’s 6,083.

The top three teams at the regional were O’Fallon, Collinsville and Belleville East.

The Bulldogs were led by senior Chaten Kirchner with a score of 1,286 (214.3 per game average), senior Braden Touchette at 1,259 (209.8 average), and sophomore Matthew Eller at 1,210 (201.6 average).

Columbia advanced three bowlers to the sectional round: freshman Blake Lane, junior Anthony Auer and freshman Ryder Corbin. Lane posted a score of 1,317 (219.5 average), followed by Auer at 1,222 (203.6 average) and Corbin and 1,206 (201 average).

The sectional takes place this Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

Recent results

The Waterloo boys bowlers lost a match against Mascoutah last Tuesday, getting high games of 228 from both Eller and Makyah Hamilton.

The Waterloo girls bowlers also lost to Mascoutah despite a 213 game from Alissa Wisley and a 201 showing from Pidge Heet.

Last Wednesday, the Waterloo boys and girls bowlers defeated Civic Memorial.

For the boys, Kirchner bowled a high game of 297.

For the girls, Heet had a high game of 217.