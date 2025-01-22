‘Dogs wrestling flexes at St. Charles

Pictured, from left, are first place Waterloo wrestlers Jaxson Mathenia and Jackson Deutch at the St. Charles Invitational.

The Waterloo High School boys wrestling squad performed well at the St. Charles Invitational over the weekend, placing second out of 29 teams behind some impressive individual placings.

Jaxson Mathenia and Jackson Deutch each placed first in their respective weight divisions at the meet. Mathenia, a state qualifier last season as a freshman, wrestles at 215 pounds. Deutch, who has over 100 career wins, wrestles at 190 pounds.

Other top Waterloo wrestlers at this tournament included second place finishers Drew Glowacki at 285 pounds, Konnor Stephens at 132 pounds, and Matthew Deutch at 106 pounds, and third place finishers Vince Goodman at 175 pounds and Bladen Sease at 157 pounds.

Waterloo hosted a senior night match on Tuesday and will host the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet on Feb. 1.