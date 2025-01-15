Hawks Sports Hall of Famers

Republic-Times- January 15, 2025


Gibault Catholic High School inducted new members into the Hawks Sports Hall of Fame during Saturday’s boys basketball contest.

The inductees were the 2000 state champion boys bowling squad and 2012 graduate Hannah Wessel Sasser.

Pictured during the ceremony, from left, are Monica Sasser and her mother Hannah Wessel Sasser, along with bowling team members Aaron Woodside, Chris Monterusso, Matt Kaestner, Eric Frey and Coach Larry Schaltenbrand. Not present for the photo was bowler Tim Mitchell. Assistant Coach Tony Palazzolo passed away in 2016. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

