Girls hoopsters hangin’ tough

Columbia’s Ava Mathews goes up strong to the basket during a recent game.

The high school girls basketball season has switched back into high gear following a brief lull due to winter weather cancellations.

It was a tale of two second halves for Columbia (13-5) in its most recent contests.

During a 50-48 loss Monday at Centralia, the Eagles were outscored 37-21 in the second half after enjoying a halftime lead. Sam Schmuke finished with 17 points and six steals for Columbia, with Jordan Holten adding 12 points.

During a 48-41 victory at home over Freeburg on Thursday, Columbia rallied after being down at halftime to outscore the Midgets to the tune of 31-17. Schmuke again led the way with 18 points. Ava Mathews added 14 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Holten contributed 10 points.

Schmuke is averaging 15.3 points and five steals per game this season. She’s shooting 51 percent from three-point range.

Holten is averaging 11 points and six rebounds per contest.

Columbia travels to Wood River on Thursday, plays Saturday at Benton, and then travels Monday to Granite City.

Waterloo (10-11) lost two of three recent contests.

On Monday, the Bulldogs lost 52-39 at Collinsville. Aubrey Heck led the way for Waterloo with 14 points (7-for-10 from the free-throw line), five rebounds and five assists.

On Saturday, the Dogs won 47-44 against Freeburg. Sam Juelfs was the top scorer for Waterloo with 18 points. Heck added nine points and eight assists.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo dropped a 53-40 contest at Highland. The host Bulldogs led 21-5 after the first quarter. Kate Lindhorst led the way for Waterloo with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Kristin Smith added 10 points.

Heck, Juelfs and Smith are all averaging just more than nine points per game on the season.

Waterloo hosts Triad this Friday, then takes on Breese Central at 10 a.m. Saturday in Highland.

Gibault (10-7) split two recent games as the team continues to be led by a pair of Grohmanns.

On Saturday, the Hawks lost 55-38 at Wood River. Gibault was outscored 30-16 in the second half. Karmon Grohmann led Gibault with 12 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.

On Thursday, Gibault picked up a 37-13 victory over Metro East Lutheran. The Hawks led 14-3 after the first quarter. Karmon Grohmann again led the way with 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Karmon Grohmann, a junior, leads Gibault this season at 10.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Kamille Grohmann, a senior, is averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Gibault hosts Roxana on Wednesday, then plays this coming Tuesday at Steeleville.

Dupo (3-8) picked up a 50-18 win on Monday against O’Fallon First Baptist Academy. Kaitlynn Townsend led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Kylie Kloess with 10 points.

Kloess leads Dupo in scoring this season at 8.4 points per game. Keara Prater leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game.

Dupo played Tuesday at Granite City, travels Thursday to Marissa, and then hosts Metro East Lutheran this coming Tuesday.