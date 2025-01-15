Action swirls around the rim

Valmeyer’s Oscar Hoerr puts up a shot during a recent home game against Dupo.

A long winning streak for the Waterloo High School boys basketball team finally came to an end last week.

In a “Battle of the Bulldogs” at Highland on Thursday, the red-and-black namesake downed the local hoopsters by the final score of 42-26.

Despite the loss, Waterloo (14-4) still received an impressive performance from 6-foot-10 senior Alex Stell, who dropped a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Unfortunately, Waterloo committed 22 turnovers on the night.

Waterloo aimed to get right back in the win column as it hosted Cahokia on Tuesday night. The result was a 54-41 defeat.

The ‘Dogs host Triad this Friday in a key Mississippi Valley Conference clash before taking part in the Nashville Invitational Tournament next week.

Stell, a University of Illinois-Springfield commit, is averaging 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game on the season.

Max Oswald is averaging 10 points per contest.

Columbia (12-4) soared to an easy victory at Freeburg on Thursday, winning 65-36. The Eagles shot 62 percent from the floor – including 9-for-13 shooting from three-point range.

Eddie Smajic led Columbia’s scoring attack with 22 points, followed by 6-foot-8 senior Sam Donald with 20 points and seven rebounds. Brody Landgraf contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

Donald leads the team this season at 16 points and seven rebounds per game. Smajic, a junior transfer from Vianney, is averaging nearly 14 points per contest.

The Eagles host Wood River this Friday, then host Cahokia on Saturday afternoon. Columbia will battle local rival Gibault in the Okawville tournament this coming Tuesday.

Gibault (4-11) lost 39-23 at home against Civic Memorial on Saturday, which was Hawks Sports Hall of Fame Night. The Hawks were outscored 21-7 in the second half.

Ryan Biffar is the leading scorer for Gibault this season, averaging 10.4 points per game.

The Hawks played Tuesday against Valle Catholic at the Chester tournament, winning 55-41.

Valmeyer (6-7) is also playing in the Chester tourney. The Pirates opened tourney play with a 49-18 defeat at the hands of Chester on Monday.

Aiden Crossin and Landon Roy continue to lead Valmeyer in scoring this season, averaging 16 and 15 points per game, respectively.

Valmeyer faces Saxony Lutheran in the tourney on Wednesday night, then concludes tourney play Saturday.

On Monday, the Pirates play at Grandview.

Dupo (1-8) hosted Bunker Hill on Tuesday and will also be at home Friday as it hosts Marissa.