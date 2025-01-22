Hockey regular season winds down

Pictured is Columbia goalie Dalton Fitzgerald during a game last season. Fitzgerald was recently named an all-star for the Eagles.

Just a few games remain on the regular season schedule for the Columbia Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs, as both try to position themselves for playoff success.

The playoffs begin in February.

Columbia (13-5-3) remains in first place in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A standings with four games to go.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 10-2 over Bethalto. Jack Reuss netted a hat trick and had two assists. Cam Ax added two goals and an assist for the victors.

The Eagles battled second place 1A squad Belleville on Tuesday night, winning 4-1 behind two goals from Anderson Judy. See photos from this game by clicking here.

Columbia will take on East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

Columbia concludes its regular season schedule with games next week against Alton on Monday at 9 p.m. in Granite City, then 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Triad in O’Fallon.

Reuss leads the MVCHA in goals this season with 39, and also has 13 assists.

Reuss was named to the MVCHA 1A All-Star Team, as were Columbia teammates Ax and goalie Dalton Fitzgerald.

The Varsity 1A All-Star Game takes place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in East Alton.

Freeburg-Waterloo (8-11-3) sits in third place in the MVCHA Varsity 2A standings behind Edwardsville and O’Fallon with three games remaining.

The Raging Bulldogs battled O’Fallon on Tuesday night, falling 8-3. See photos from this game by clicking here.

On Monday night, they face Vianney at 7:30 p.m. in Granite City.

Freeburg-Waterloo closes out its regular season at 9 p.m. Jan. 30 against O’Fallon at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Layne Wilkens is the leading scorer this season for Freeburg-Waterloo with 15 goals and 14 assists.

Wilkens was selected to the MVCHA 2A All-Star Team along with teammates Austin Hopfinger, Caiden Anderson, Braden Neff, Ryder Neff and goalie Logan Sherman.

The Varsity 2A All-Star Game takes place at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 6 at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville.