Eagles continue to soar 

Pictured is Columbia’s Kinley Jany taking a shot during a game earlier this season.

While other local high school girls hoops squads are trying to take the lid off the basket, it’s been nothing but net of late for Columbia.

The Eagles (16-5) won 42-10 over Granite City on Monday, getting 17 points from Kinley Jany and 12 more from Sam Schmuke in addition to six steals.

On Saturday, Columbia won 57-46 at Benton in overtime. Jany was the high-point player again for the Eagles with 26 points. Schmuke added 17 points and 10 steals. Ava Mathews contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.

On Thursday, it was a 57-35 victory for the Eagles over Wood River. Jordan Holten led the way for Columbia with 19 points, followed by Schmuke with 12 points and Ava Langhans with 10 points.

Schmuke continues to lead the Eagles in scoring this season at 15.5 points per game, including 48 percent shooting from three-point range. The program’s all-time steals leader is also averaging 5.24 steals per contest.

Columbia hosts Roxana on Wednesday, then hosts Monroe County rival Waterloo this coming Tuesday.

Waterloo (10-14) dropped three recent contests.

On Friday, the Bulldogs battled a tough Triad squad only to fall 48-44 at home. Sam Juelfs led the way with 13 points for Waterloo, which committed 18 turnovers.

On Saturday, Waterloo played in the Highland Tournament, falling 57-31 to Breese Central. The Bulldogs committed 29 turnover in the loss.

On Monday, Waterloo continued tourney play in Highland with a 50-23 loss to Chatham Glenwood. The Bulldogs trailed 25-10 at halftime.

Juelfs is averaging nine points per game to lead Waterloo this season.

Waterloo plays Thursday at St. Vincent (Perryville), then hosts Okawville on Friday before the rivalry showdown Tuesday at Columbia.

Gibault (10-8) lost 52-35 to Roxana last Wednesday despite 18 points from Karmon Grohmann.

She leads the Hawks in scoring this season at 11.1 points per game and is also averaging 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Kamille Grohmann is averaging 10.2 points and six rebounds per game for the Hawks, who played Tuesday at Steeleville, host Althoff on Thursday, host Father McGivney on Friday, and travel Monday to Trico.

Dupo (2-10) is trying to get back into the win column in a bad way.

The Tigers lost last Tuesday at Granite City, 39-19.

On Thursday, Dupo lost 53-27 at Marissa.

Kylie Kloess is the leading scorer this season at 8.2 points per game for Dupo, which hosted Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday and then plays Monday at Mt. Olive.