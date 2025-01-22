Hoopsters reaching for greatness

Pictured at center, Waterloo senior Alex Stell tries to shoot through two defenders during a game earlier this season.

The Waterloo High School basketball team got back into the win column following a three-game rough patch.

Meanwhile, Columbia seems to be clicking on all cylinders, and both Gibault and Valmeyer picked up some hard-fought victories.

The Bulldogs (15-5) won 66-43 against Metro East Lutheran on Monday at the Nashville Invitational Tournament. Waterloo will face Nashville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then will conclude tourney play Saturday night in either the championship game or third place game.

Other teams in the Nashville tourney are Marion, KIPP, Breese Central, Mascoutah and Mater Dei.

On Friday, Waterloo lost 42-35 at home against Triad.

Last Tuesday, it was a 54-41 defeat at home to Cahokia despite a 35-point, 26-rebound performance from 6-foot-10 senior Alex Stell.

Stell leads Waterloo this season at 22.8 points, 15.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.

This coming Tuesday, Waterloo travels north on Route 3 to take on Monroe County rival Columbia in a rematch from the Freeburg Holiday Tournament. The Bulldogs took down the Eagles to win that tourney.

Columbia (14-4) posted two easy wins over the weekend, starting with a 92-14 blasting of Wood River on Friday.

The Eagles led 64-13 at halftime and held Wood River to a single point in the second half. Sam Donald scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and contributed six assists to lead Columbia. Eddie Smajic added 15 points.

On Saturday, Columbia won 77-49 at home over Cahokia. The Eagles won the rebound battle, 28-16.

Donald again led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds, followed by Brody Landgraf with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles opened Okawville Invitational Tournament play Tuesday night against Gibault. With a win, Columbia would face either Carlyle or Madison on Friday night. The tourney, which also includes Wesclin, Okawville, Highland and Christ Our Rock Lutheran, concludes Saturday night.

Donald, a 6-foot-8 senior, is averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds per game on the season.

Smajic is averaging 14 points per game and shooting 47 percent from three-point range.

Gibault (5-12) pulled off some late magic Saturday night at the Chester Invitational Tournament.

With the game tied at 63-63 in the final seconds, freshman Colby Kincheloe made a frantic three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hawks the 66-63 victory over New Athens in the third place game. He finished with 19 points on the night.

Leading the way for the Hawks in the win was Jack Holston with 20 points – including six three-pointers. Peyton Schaefer added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Gibault opened the Chester tourney with a 55-41 victory last Tuesday over Valle Catholic. Holston had 17 points (including five three-pointers) and seven rebounds. Ryan Biffar added 15 points. Schaefer contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.

On Thursday, the Hawks suffered a 52-46 defeat at the hands of Sparta despite a 12-point, 11-rebound performance from Schaefer. Michael Wessel added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Gibault shot just 2-for-13 from three-point range and 6-for-12 from the free throw line in the loss.

Biffar leads the Hawks in scoring this season at 10.2 points per game. Holston is averaging 9.6 points per contest – including 44 percent shooting from three-point range.

Gibault continues Okawville tourney play this week, then hosts Freeburg on Tuesday.

Valmeyer (8-9) lost two of three games at the Chester tourney but started off this week in winning fashion.

Following an opening round loss to Chester last Monday, the Pirates picked up a 59-47 victory last Wednesday over Saxony Lutheran. Aiden Crossin led the way for Valmeyer with 14 points and four steals. Gavin Rau and Landon Roy each scored 12 points for the Pirates.

On Saturday, it was a 77-53 defeat for Valmeyer at the hands of Perryville. Aiden Crossin poured in 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Roy added 14 points.

On Monday, Valmeyer won 57-45 at Grandview. Aiden Crossin again led the way with 21 points, and Jeremy Crossin had a solid showing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Roy added 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Aiden Crossin is averaging 16.2 points and 2.8 steals per contest this season.

Roy is averaging 14 points and four assists per game.

Valmeyer hosts New Athens this Friday for its Athletic Hall of Fame Night, then hosts Father McGivney on Tuesday.

Dupo (1-10) continues to take its lumps on the hardwood.

The Tigers lost 58-23 to Marissa on Friday.

Dupo hosts Red Bud this coming Tuesday.