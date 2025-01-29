Another honor for Davis

Western Kentucky University women’s soccer goalkeeper Maddie Davis, a Gibault Catholic High School graduate, has been named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region Team.

She is one of 13 members on the regional team.

Davis was in consideration for the USC Scholar All-America Team but narrowly missed out on the honor. Davis is a dual major in architecture science and construction management and has maintained a 4.0 grade point average during her time at WKU.

Davis was named Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Year and was named to the All-CUSA First Team following the 2024 season. She also earned USC All-Region Third Team honors for her play this season.

The redshirt junior gave up just six goals in Conference USA play this year, good for a 0.667 goals against average which was tied for the best in the league.

She registered five clean sheets in conference play, also tied for the most in the Conference USA. Her 86.0 save percentage was the best during conference play.

Davis has 14 career shutouts, which is tied for the third most in WKU history. Her 123 career saves are fifth at WKU and her career 1.14 goals against average is currently fourth.