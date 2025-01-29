Wightman tops 1,000 points

Ashlyn Wightman of Waterloo, a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, recently surpassed 1,000 career points scored at Illinois College in Jacksonville. 

The 6-foot-tall senior became just the 15th women’s basketball player to achieve the feat at Illinois College, and the first since 2019.

Wightman continues to make her mark in Illinois College hoops record books, ranking fifth all-time in rebounds, first in both total blocks and blocks per game, and ninth all-time in rebounds per game.

This season, Wightman is averaging 10.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. 

Illinois College competes in NCAA Division III athletics. 

