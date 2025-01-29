The ups and downs of hockey season

Pictured is Freeburg-Waterloo goalie Logan Sherman during last Tuesday’s loss to O’Fallon. See more photos from the game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Just one regular season game remains for both local hockey squads as the playoffs loom in February.

For the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs, the Varsity 2A division of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association has been difficult of late.

The Raging Bulldogs (8-12-3) started the season 8-3-1 but haven’t won a game since Dec. 9.

Last Tuesday, it was an 8-3 loss to O’Fallon. Freeburg-Waterloo trailed just 4-3 after two periods but faded away late.

Layne Wilkens led Freeburg-Waterloo with two goals and an assist.

On Monday night, the Raging Bulldogs fell 6-2 to Vianney to drop into last place in 2A. Scoring goals for Freeburg-Waterloo were Alex Schilling and Braden Neff. Logan Sherman made 27 saves in net.

The Raging Bulldogs conclude their regular season at 9 p.m. Thursday against O’Fallon at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

Wilkens, the senior captain, leads Freeburg-Waterloo in scoring this season with 17 goals and 15 assists.

For the Columbia Eagles, things are looking up of late.

Columbia (15-5-3) has won five of its past six contests and remains atop the MVCHA Varsity 1A standings.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles picked up a 4-1 victory over Belleville. Anderson Judy scored twice and added an assist. Dalton Fitzgerald stopped 12 of 13 shots in net for Columbia.

On Thursday, it was a 12-2 blasting of East Alton-Wood River for the Eagles. Jack Reuss, the senior captain, scored seven goals and had two assists. Mikah Meinhardt added a goal and three assists. Fitzgerald made 26 saves.

On Monday night, Columbia won 5-1 over Alton, getting goals from five different players. Reuss, Jacob Hall and Mason Niedbalski each recorded a goal and an assist.

Columbia battles Triad at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon.

With 47 goals and 16 assists, Reuss leads the entire MVCHA in scoring.