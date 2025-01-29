Down the stretch for girls hoops

Columbia’s Sam Schmuke looks to make a play during a recent basketball game.

Just a few weeks remain in the regular season for high school girls basketball, so local teams are aiming to be playing their best in advance of regionals.

Columbia (17-5) is playing about as well as any team in the area right now.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles won 51-32 against Roxana. Sam Schmuke led Columbia with 16 points and six steals.

Schmuke leads the Eagles at 15.1 points and 5.27 steals per game this season. Already the program’s all-time steals leader, Schmuke has also scored 1,092 career points.

Another senior, Jordan Holten, is averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds per game on the season. Holten has scored 1,255 career points at CHS.

The Eagles hosted rival Waterloo on Tuesday, then host Salem on Thursday, travel Saturday to Marissa, then play Monday at Freeburg.

Waterloo (10-16) is just trying to get back into the win column.

The Bulldogs lost Thursday at St. Vincent, 52-35. Waterloo led 13-11 after the first quarter, but it was all St. Vincent from there. Waterloo committed 27 turnovers.

Kristin Smith, a senior, led Waterloo with 15 points.

On Friday, the Bulldogs dropped a 58-38 contest to Okawville. Waterloo, led by Mallory Thompson’s 11 points, was out-rebounded to the tune of 33-20.

Smith and Sam Juelfs are the top two scorers this season for the ‘Dogs, both averaging about nine points per contest.

Following Tuesday’s clash at Columbia, Waterloo plays Friday at Mascoutah and Monday at cross-town rival Gibault.

Gibault (11-11) split two recent contests as it tries to stack a few wins together.

The Hawks won 43-28 over Father McGivney on Friday, getting 18 points and 17 rebounds from junior Karmon Grohmann. Gibault out-rebounded its opponent 38-25.

On Monday, the Hawks dropped a 51-36 contest at Trico. A 14-2 run in the second quarter put Trico in charge.

Karmon Grohmann again led the way with 14 points and 17 rebounds. She’s averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.45 steals and nearly four assists per game this season.

Kamille Grohmann, a senior, is averaging 10 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Wesclin and Thursday at Bunker Hill before hosting Waterloo on Monday.

Dupo (4-11) also split two recent games.

Last Tuesday, it was a 45-24 victory over Metro East Lutheran. Addison Mitchell, a junior, led the Tigers with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Keara Prater, a sophomore, added 10 points and eight rebounds.

On Monday, Dupo lost 43-28 to Mt. Olive. Prater scored four points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Dupo hosts Steeleville this coming Monday.

The IHSA regional pairings will be announced in early February.