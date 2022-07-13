WHS alum dies in Missouri crash

Michael Beals

A former Monroe County resident died recently in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that shortly after 4 p.m. June 30, a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Michael L. Beals, 56, of Hillsboro, Mo., traveled off the right side of the roadway on Highway BB north of Three B Road and overturned. Beals, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

According to his obituary, Beals was a 1984 graduate of Waterloo High School. He spent much of his life traveling the country as a freight hauler. Funeral services are set for July 17 in St. Louis.