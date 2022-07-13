Two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Red Bud

The Red Bud fire and police departments, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Medstar ambulance service responded to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 3700 block of Route 3 just north of Red Bud.

The vehicles involved were a silver Pontiac sedan and a black Dodge SUV.

The Pontiac came to rest in a ditch and there was debris in the roadway. It appeared there were no major injuries as a result of the crash.

