No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday afternoon on Route 163 at Town Hall Road near Millstadt.

Illinois State Police said that at about 4:50 p.m., a southbound vehicle on Route 163 behind another vehicle. Rear-ended the vehicle in front of it after it had slowed to make a left turn onto Town Hall Road.

The Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS responded to the crash.