Woman tries to disarm Columbia police officer

A woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly attempting to disarm a police officer during an arrest early Sunday morning in Columbia.

Shakena M. Ellis, 34, of East St. Louis, was charged with attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, expired registration and no insurance following a 1 a.m. incident in the 200 block of Bradington Drive.

Police pulled over the 2022 Dodge Challenger Ellis was driving for expired registration, after which it was determined she was also wanted on a Pike County warrant.

Ellis refused to exit the vehicle for this officer, however, despite verbal commands to do so, after which another officer was called in to assist. Police said it appeared Ellis was reaching into her purse to grab something at that point, after which the first responding officer grabbed her left arm.

A struggle ensued, leading this officer to attempt to use a Taser on Ellis. Police said Ellis then knocked the Taser out of the officer’s grasp, after which both officers on scene pulled her out of the vehicle and placed her under arrest.

Elis posted bond, which was 10 percent of $25,000, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.