Westbound span of JB Bridge to reopen soon

Republic-Times- November 14, 2023

For local motorists who travel regularly across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge from Monroe County into Missouri, Tuesday’s announcement from the Missouri Department of Transportation is welcome news.

MoDOT said crews will start to move traffic back onto the westbound I-255 bridge this Friday night.

Workers will close two westbound lanes in each direction of I-255 across the Mississippi River this Friday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m., and will close two eastbound lanes starting at 7 p.m.

They will reopen the I-255 westbound lanes by 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and the eastbound lanes by 6 a.m.

When those lanes reopen, drivers will have two of three westbound lanes on the westbound bridge and two eastbound lanes on the eastbound bridge to use. The ramp to Koch Road from westbound I-255 in St. Louis County will also reopen at that time.

The far left lane in both directions will remain closed.

Starting nightly this coming Monday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 22, MoDOT said crews will also close two lanes in each direction as they remove the temporary barrier walls and fill the holes used to mount the barrier to the pavement. They will close two westbound lanes nightly between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. and two eastbound lanes nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

If they are unable to finish the work before Thanksgiving, MoDOT said work will continue Monday, Nov. 27 until traffic has returned to its normal locations across the bridge.

MoDOT reminded motorists that all work is weather permitting.

The westbound span of the JB Bridge has been closed several months due to repairs, resulting in all traffic taking place on the eastbound span. Similarly, the eastbound span had been closed earlier for similar work.

