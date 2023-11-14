Tuesday field fires in area

Republic-Times- November 14, 2023

Local fire departments were busy fighting field fires on Tuesday.

The Prairie du Rocher and Maeystown fire departments battled a field fire in the 2400 block of G Road late Tuesday morning.

At about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Millstadt and Columbia firefighters battled a field on fire in the area of 2558 Otten Road near Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm in rural St. Clair County.

The Waterloo and Red Bud fire departments responded shortly before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a large field fire reported across from a property in the 5400 block of MM Road in rural Monroe County.

Monroe County EMS was also dispatched to the MM Road fire, which was believed to have consumed several acres of farmland. This fire was reported to be under control as of 3:20 p.m.

