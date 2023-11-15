Police impersonation investigation

Pictured are the two look-alike police vehicles that a man taken into custody Friday by Millstadt police was driving.

The Millstadt Police Department said that following an investigation, a man suspected of driving two vehicles that appear to resemble police vehicles was taken into custody.

This person is facing charges, police said.

These vehicles – a black Ford Explorer and black Chevy Impala – were equipped with police equipment and displayed fictitious plates bearing the Illinois State Police logo, police said.

Millstadt police worked with the Illinois Secretary of State Police in investigating this matter. On Friday, a Millstadt officer stopped the Ford Explorer, took the driver into custody and impounded the vehicle.

“If you believe you were stopped by an individual driving either of these vehicles, or if the driver did anything to represent himself as a law enforcement officer, we urge you to contact the law enforcement agency which has jurisdiction where the incident occurred,” Millstadt police posted on its Facebook page.