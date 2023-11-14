Monday night crash near Millstadt
- November 13, 2023
Emergency personnel responded at about 8:05 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries at the intersection of Route 158 and Triple Lakes Road between Columbia and Millstadt.
Responding agencies included the Columbia and Millstadt fire departments and Columbia and Millstadt EMS.
At least one person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
