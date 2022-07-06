Wednesday crash in Columbia

Pictured is the crash scene Wednesday on Palmer Road in Columbia.

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded shortly before noon Wednesday to Palmer Road near the entrance to Palmier Cemetery after a pickup truck traveling the wrong way crashed into a tree after swerving to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

That roadway, which runs behind Braun Family Funeral Home near Immaculate Conception Church & School and is for westerly traffic only, is being used more frequently this summer as Quarry Road is closed for construction of a roundabout.

Police said a black 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Ryan Worley, 20, of Columbia, was traveling east on Palmer Road and swerved to avoid a vehicle traveling west – the proper direction – on the one-way road. This resulted in the truck crashing into a tree. Worley and a female passenger in the truck both refused medical transport from the scene.

Worley was cited for driving the wrong direction on a one-way road.

Police reminded the public to obey all traffic signs in that area.