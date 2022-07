Pictured is the crash scene on Thursday afternoon in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 3:05 p.m. Thursday to a motorcycle crash with injury on the Route 158 ramp to Millstadt from southbound Route 3 in Columbia.

An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter was initially requested but was canceled and the male motorcyclist was being transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital.

Traffic was held up briefly near the crash site as first responders dealt with the patient.