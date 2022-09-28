Waterloo soars over Civic Memorial

Pictured, the WHS football team celebrates a shutout Friday night at Civic Memorial.

For more photos from the game, click here. (John Hooser photo)

Waterloo improved to 4-1 on the high school football season in impressive fashion, rolling to a 40-0 victory at Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash.

A bad snap on the punt following Civic Memorial’s opening drive gave the Bulldogs the ball on the four yard line, and Evan Davis cashed in with a short rushing touchdown early on for the Bulldogs.

It was the first of three TDs for Davis on the night. He rushed for 90 yards and dazzled the crowd with acrobatic leaps over defenders and dives into the endzone.

Waterloo’s Koby Osterhage also got into the act, rushing for 102 yards and two scores.

Waterloo quarterback Aidan Morrow rushed for a TD in addition to going 4-for-8 passing for 48 yards and a TD pass.

That was more than enough scoring for Waterloo, as the Bulldogs defense did not surrender a point.

Waterloo finished with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and seven sacks on this night.

Osterhage had two sacks and Gavin Lich recorded an interception and fumble recovery.

Dane Barnes and Cole Dilley had the other interceptions for Waterloo. Aiden Hunter had the other fumble recovery in addition to recording one of the sacks.

Waterloo has outscored its opponents so far this season to the tune of 123-43, bolstered by a hard-hitting and opportunistic defense that complements a powerful, clock-chewing running attack.

Leaders on the Bulldogs defense through the first five games include Harrison Bartosik (50 total tackles, interception), Bryce Reese (54 total tackles, interception), Lich (49 total tackles, sack, interception, fumble recovery) and Osterhage (five sacks).

Davis has rushed for 667 yards and eight TDs – averaging 6.5 yards per carry – in addition to having 180 yards receiving and another score.

Osterhage, averaging 10 yards per carry, has 372 yards rushing and four TDs.

The Bulldogs welcome MVC foe Jerseyville to town this Friday night for their homecoming game. Jerseyville is 2-3 on the season, having lost last week at Mascoutah, 49-14.

Waterloo will have to continue its strong line play Friday, as Jerseyville has some large linemen to contend with.

Listed on Jerseyville’s roster are 6-foot-5, 345-pound junior Ethan Capps and 285-pound senior Donovan Stock.