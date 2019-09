Waterloo School Board OKs budget

On behalf of the Waterloo School Board, Justin and Amy Carver of Custom Carver in Waterloo presented Waterloo Superintendent Brian Charron and Waterloo High School Principal Lori Costello with pocket-sized thin blue line flags at Monday’s school board meeting.

The Waterloo School Board approved the district’s 2019-20 budget at Monday’s board meeting.

The budget shows the district having $30,488,722 in revenue and expending $32,440,587 over the next fiscal year.

“Our approach to budgeting is to try to represent every dollar we think we can count on on the revenue side, and on the expenditure side we try to find every possible expenditure we think we can predict,” Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron explained. “We’re never perfect, but sometimes we’re close.

“We do it that way because we like, form a taxpayer’s perspective, that this budget be the worst case scenario, and that our budget at the end of the year would end up better than this.”

