UP: train handling played role in derailment

Although an extensive investigation is ongoing, Union Pacific Railroad has identified a possible cause in the train derailment in Dupo last Tuesday.

“Our preliminary review indicates train handling played a role in the derailment,” said Kristen South, senior director of corporate communications and media relations with Union Pacific.

Approximately 14 railcars derailed in the incident, including at least one carrying a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone, which is often used as a solvent.

That oil-like substance can cause minor eye and respiratory irritation, but Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Public Information Officer Kim Biggs said there were no ongoing concerns about air quality in the area.

