CAP cadets flying right

Only about a month into its existence at the Red Brick School in Red Bud, the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program promoted its first class of students last Wednesday.

One young Waterloo man was among them.

The promotion took place on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the significance of which was not lost on those present.

“Today is a day to be proud,” Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis said, addressing the students. “I’m proud of this country, I’m proud of these people we work with, I’m proud of this region and, most of all, I’m proud of you.”

