Waterloo OKs dispatching contract

The Waterloo City Council on Monday approved its end of a three-year agreement for emergency dispatching services provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The Monroe County Board is set to take up the matter at its next meeting set for Oct. 7.

Terms of this contract, which will take effect Oct. 1, call for Waterloo to pay $175,000 in the first year, $190,000 in the second year and $205,000 in the third year.

A disagreement concerning the amount Waterloo pays the county for dispatching services boiled over during the Aug. 5 meeting of the Monroe County Board.

Read more in the Sept. 18 edition of the Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.