Green joins county board race

Republican George Green announced Tuesday that he plans to challenge incumbent Republican Bob Elmore for a spot on the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.

“My vision is to serve all of Monroe County, and I will work to ‘Keep Monroe County Great,’” Green, 67, said in a press release. “I will always be there, available and accountable to the taxpayers of Monroe County.”

A rural Maeystown resident, Green retired as the general manager of operations at Unimin Corporation, an industrial mineral production company with locations throughout North America.

Green currently works as a buyer’s agent with the real estate agency of Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co…

