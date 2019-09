POW-MIA monument unveiling Saturday

After being named a POW-MIA City this spring, Waterloo is taking more steps to honor veterans who were prisoners of war or are missing in action.

It is doing that by dedicating a monument and signage for those veterans at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lakeview Park.

“In a few years, all our World War II veterans are going to be gone,” Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said. “As we grow older – who are the sons and daughters of World War II veterans – it’s important for young people to realize the sacrifice that they gave for our country.”

