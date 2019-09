County talks zoning, UTVs, CNAs

A rezoning request for a proposed wedding venue in rural Columbia that was set to go before the Monroe County Board on Monday was put off for now.

The commissioners were scheduled to decide whether to allow rezoning for a property at 1439 Centerville Road in Columbia. The building is currently zoned for agricultural purposes, but owners Greg and Melinda Meyer want to rezone it for business use so they can open a wedding venue at the location.

That has been met with some pushback from nearby residents, who expressed concerns about issues including increased traffic…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.