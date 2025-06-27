Friday afternoon crash near YMCA

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded for a report of a one-vehicle crash on southbound Route 3 just north of the Monroe County YMCA just after 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Initial dispatch reports stated a vehicle left the roadway and was on its side with at least one occupant still in the vehicle.

Traffic on southbound Route 3 was reduced to one lane as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

There was no information immediately available about possible injuries.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.